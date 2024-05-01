Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.