Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $586,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,007 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

