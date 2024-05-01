Head to Head Analysis: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -129.65% -23.38% -7.36%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 959 2476 3347 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.03 Fisker Competitors $48.79 billion $2.54 billion -6.93

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

