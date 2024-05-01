Head-To-Head Review: Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF)

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $1.05 billion 3.02 $51.38 million $0.18 62.22 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.90% 51.32% 6.49% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health presently has a consensus price target of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sotera Health has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

