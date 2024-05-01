Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Assurant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Assurant by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

