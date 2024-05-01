Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,275 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 656,440 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after acquiring an additional 686,727 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

