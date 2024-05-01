Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,473 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $775.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

