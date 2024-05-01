Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,085,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

