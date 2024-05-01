Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,306 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.