Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

