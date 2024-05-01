Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

