Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

