Headlands Technologies LLC Has $77,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Weibo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Weibo by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Weibo Price Performance

WB opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

