Headlands Technologies LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 682.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,425,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

