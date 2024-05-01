Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $80,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,223 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 233,362 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.