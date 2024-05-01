Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

