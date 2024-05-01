Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,883 shares of company stock worth $23,778,678 over the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

