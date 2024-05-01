Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

XPO Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.