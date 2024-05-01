Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 478 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

