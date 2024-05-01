Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

FI stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

