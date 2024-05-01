Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LH opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

