Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 409 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.