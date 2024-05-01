Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

