Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,390,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

