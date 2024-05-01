Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,941,000. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AppFolio by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 4.7 %

APPF opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPF

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.