Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,941,000. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AppFolio by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Trading Down 4.7 %
APPF opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
