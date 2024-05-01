Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 103.68% and a negative net margin of 643.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

