Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,030,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

