Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 562,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

