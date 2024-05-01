Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $114,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

