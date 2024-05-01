Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 88,100 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.