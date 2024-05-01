Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Helios Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of HLIO stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Helios Technologies Announces Dividend
Helios Technologies Company Profile
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
