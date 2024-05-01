Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

