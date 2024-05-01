Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $486.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

