Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 172,970 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $585.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $5,323,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

