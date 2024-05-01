Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.9 %

Hexcel stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,799,240. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

