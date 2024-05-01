Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.