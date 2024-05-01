Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.