Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $506.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

