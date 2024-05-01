H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 94,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

