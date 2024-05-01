HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.16

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $19.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 40,282 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.