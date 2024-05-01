Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE HYLN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

