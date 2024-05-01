Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

