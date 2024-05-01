Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

VREX opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

