Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 173.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

