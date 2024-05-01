Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $509,000 Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Centerspace worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Centerspace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 128.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

