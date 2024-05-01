Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $491,000 in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

