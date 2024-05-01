Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $491,000 in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.