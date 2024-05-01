Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 13,261 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 388.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.