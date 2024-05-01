Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

