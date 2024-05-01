ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 8.0 %

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

