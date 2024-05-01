Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 9,020,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,601 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunovant by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.