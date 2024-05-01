Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 8,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $1,166,160.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $153,355.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $491,192.38.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -455.37 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $160.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

